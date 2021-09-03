Ronaldo gets Manchester United number 7 jersey again

Ronaldo gets Manchester United number 7 jersey again

Ronaldo donned the number seven shirt during his first stint at the club

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 03 2021, 05:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 05:50 ist
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: AFP Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United's famous number seven jersey once again following his return to Old Trafford, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them this week from Juventus on a two-year deal.

Ronaldo donned the number seven shirt during his first stint at the club, following in the footsteps of great United players including George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

United striker Edinson Cavani, who wore number seven last season and in the 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, will switch to 21 - the number he wears on international duty for Uruguay.

"I wasn't sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture," Ronaldo said on United's Twitter feed.

Ronaldo could make his second debut for the club when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sept. 11 following the international break.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cristiano Ronaldo
sports
FOOTBALL
Manchester United

What's Brewing

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

ABBA thrills fans with comeback album

ABBA thrills fans with comeback album

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

New Yorkers count cost of devastating rainfall

New Yorkers count cost of devastating rainfall

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

 