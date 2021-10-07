Social media will never be silent: India football coach does not care about internet opinions

"Serious people shouldn't care about social media."

Seldom is such a line heard from those in the public eye. However, the coach of the Indian football team seems unperturbed by social media opinions.

Following the Indian team's SAFF Championship 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the Maldives, coach Igor Stimac, former West Ham defender, said that he is not affected by opinions expressed on social media.

"I came to India to help restructure football and create a new team that will become successful. It is a long process and it will take a lot of sacrifices. I am not complaining. We get what we get. We get little time together and we have to make the most of it to get better," Stimac was quoted as saying in a Goal.com report.

The 54 year-old said he strives to keep pressure away from the dressing room.

"Social media will never be silent. From the very first day, they will find things that you do not good enough. Social media will never decide who will play for the Indian team and I hope they don't decide who will be the coach of the Indian team. They can write whatever they like. It's an open network but serious people shouldn't care about social media", he added.

Commenting on the group stage match against Bangladesh, the coach said, "We analysed the game against Bangladesh and we are not happy with the result. We are two points behind where we needed to be at this stage. We need to do everything better on the pitch tomorrow to win against Sri Lanka. They did so much against Nepal and yet lost by a narrow margin (3-2). They could have had two points from the first two matches. But that's football".

Stimac wants more "defensive stability" in the team, and said that the final XI would be decided Thursday night.

