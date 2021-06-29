Spain beat Croatia to reach Euro 2020 quarters

Spain beat Croatia in thriller to reach Euro 2020 quarters

Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up, fought back from 3-1 down in the 85th minute

AFP
AFP, Copenhagen,
  Jun 29 2021, 05:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 05:15 ist
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their fourth goal as Croatia's Dominik Livakovic looks dejected. Credit: Reuters Photo

Spain claimed a remarkable 5-3 victory over Croatia after extra time in Copenhagen on Monday to set up a Euro 2020 quarter-final against either France or Switzerland.

Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up, fought back from 3-1 down in the 85th minute to force an additional half an hour in the last-16 tie.

But the much-maligned Alvaro Morata slammed home to put Spain back in front in the 100th minute, before Mikel Oyarzabal made it the highest-scoring European Championship match since the first game of the inaugural edition in 1960.

