Spurs sink Man City, Man Utd thump Leicester to make League Cup quarters

Former United striker Van Nistelrooy's victory in his first game in charge brought much-needed cheer to Old Trafford after the sacking of Erik ten Hag and a miserable run in the Premier League.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 03:31 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 03:31 IST
