Tunisia upset France but still exit FIFA World Cup

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 01 2022, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 00:27 ist
Tunisia's midfielder #18 Ghailene Chaalali tries to block a shot by France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe. Credit: AFP Photo

French-born Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal of the game as Tunisia upset World Cup holders France 1-0 at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday, but the shock victory was not enough for them to join the defending champions in the last 16 of the tournament in Qatar.

Khazri steered home a 58th-minute winner amid a cluster of defenders for only a third victory at six World Cup tournaments for Tunisia but they were still eliminated.

France, who made nine changes for this match from the team that beat Denmark and had already booked their place in the knockout stages, finished top of Group D on goal difference from runners-up Australia, who beat Denmark 1-0 at the same time.

France now take on the runners-up in Group C, which will be concluded later on Wednesday.

Sports News
Football
FIFA
2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar World Cup
Tunisia
France

