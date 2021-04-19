UK PM Boris Johnson says plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Sunday that plans for a breakaway European Super League would be "very damaging" for soccer.
"The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps," Johnson tweeted, adding, "...we support football authorities in taking action."
Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action.
They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country. (1/2)
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 18, 2021