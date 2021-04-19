Super League would be very damaging for football: UK PM

UK PM Boris Johnson says plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 19 2021, 04:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 04:50 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Sunday that plans for a breakaway European Super League would be "very damaging" for soccer.

"The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps," Johnson tweeted, adding, "...we support football authorities in taking action."
 

Boris Johnson
Super League

