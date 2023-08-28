Veendorp looks to make an impact at Bengaluru FC

Three competitions played, three finals appearances and one trophy lifted. On the surface, Bengaluru FC's 2022-23 season may appear to be a positive one. But for the stakeholders of a football club so accustomed to success and silverware, more was indubitably expected.
Taking a closer look at the two finals losses reveal glaring defensive frailties in the Blues' armour. That fateful night in Goa eventually boiled down to the lottery of a penalty shootout after Pablo Perez, an attacking midfielder by trade, conceded a late penalty which gave Mohun Bagan Super Giant a way back in the ISL final.
Even the Super Cup finals defeat to Odisha exposed that all it took to tear the team apart was one player in the form of his life. In that case, it was Diego Mauricio. But considering the high-profile departure of Sandesh Jhingan and the arrival of a fresh crop of skillful foreign attackers across teams, Bengaluru FC needed defensive reinforcements that exude composure during crunch situations. And to bolster that, BFC have signed Keziah Veendorp.
The 26-year-old Dutch player, still in the peak of his powers, was roped in from recently-relegated Eredivisie club FC Emmen on a two-year deal. A hard-tackling and versatile defender who can play across the back line and in defensive midfield, he fits the bill perfectly.
"It was nice to see the atmosphere and the bond with the fans," said Veendorp in an interaction with DH after Sunday's open training session.
Veendorp made 174 appearances for Emmen across five seasons, but began his career with FC Groningen. The Dutch youth international played for the U-15, U-17 and U-19 teams, even captaining the 2014 UEFA U-17 Euros squad which finished runners-up.
Dutch clubs are famous for their academy culture and 'total football'. A concept birthed and popularized in the Netherlands, total football calls for constant rotation in playing positions and ball-playing abilities.
Veendorp credits this for his acquired style of play, and shares his preferred position," It was also because the coach knew me well. My quality is to link the play with passes. I am very easy on the ball. If there was someone injured on the right side or the left side, I did not matter and I played there. Last year, I played a full season at number six, and this is my best position to play."
The fact that a player who played the previous season in the Dutch top-flight is ready to embark on a new challenge in India speaks to the rise in quality and recognition of the Indian Super League. "Before, I did not know a lot about the Indian leagues. But when I spoke to the coaches and learnt more information, I was quite surprised about how professional it is. Darren (Caldeira) and coach Grayson turned my head, and I was positive. From that point on, I wanted to go," Veendorp revealed.
When asked of his targets for the upcoming season, Veendorp said, "Last year the club played three finals. That needs to be the level we must reach again. Now we need to win them. For me personally, if we are able to do that, maybe play in the AFC Competitions."