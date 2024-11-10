Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Wolves bare teeth and sink Southampton for first win

Saints remain winless on the road and have now suffered nine defeats in their opening 11 games. Wolves climbed to 18th with six points while Southampton sit bottom on four.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 19:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 19:00 IST
FootballSports NewsSouthamptonWolverhampton Wanderers

Follow us on :

Follow Us