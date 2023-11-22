World Cup winning manager Scaloni contemplates walking away from Argentina job

"These players have given a lot to the coaching staff and I need to think a lot about what I'm going to do.

"It's not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it's complicated to keep going and it's complicated to keep winning.

"These guys are making it difficult, so I need to think about it for a while. I will talk to the FA president and the players afterwards."

The 45-year-old took over as manager in 2018 and led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021 -- their first major trophy since the 1986 World Cup -- before the Albiceleste landed their third global title in Qatar last year.

His captain Lionel Messi retired from the international game in 2016 before returning to reassume the huge burden of expectation of success from a country where football has been likened to a religion.

"We are sure and hope that Scaloni will continue," Argentina defender Cristian Romero told reporters.

"Let's see now he will have time to think, he didn't say anything in the dressing room about it. We will try to convince him."