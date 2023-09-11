Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Former Saurashtra cricketer Dharmarajsinh Jadeja dies

Dharmarajsinh played 17 First-Class matches from 1976-77 season to 1983-84, taking 34 wickets with his left-arm spin.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 17:18 IST

Follow Us

Former Saurashtra cricketer Dharmarajsinh Jadeja died here on Monday after a long battle against cancer.

He was 65 years old.

Dharmarajsinh played 17 First-Class matches from 1976-77 season to 1983-84, taking 34 wickets with his left-arm spin.

He represented Saurashtra in 16 matches of the Ranji Trophy, said Saurashtra Cricket Association in a release.

He was the younger brother of Rajendrasinh Jadeja, who also played First-Class cricket for Saurashtra.

Rajendrasinh, who played 50 First-Class and 11 List A matches, had passed away in 2021 due to post Covid-19 complications.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 September 2023, 17:18 IST)
India NewsSports NewsCricketRanji TrophySaurashtra

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT