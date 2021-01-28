Ex-F1 driver Adrian Campos dies aged 60

Campos competed in F1 during the 1987 and 1988 seasons

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jan 28 2021, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 20:34 ist
Adrian Campos. Credit: Twitter/@F1

Former Formula One driver Adrian Campos, who helped develop some of the sport's most recognisable drivers like Fernando Alonso, has died at the age of 60, his team Campos Racing announced on Thursday.

"Today is the saddest day in the history of Campos Racing," said the team, founded by the Spaniard in 1997.

"Our president and founder, Adrian Campos Suner, has left us. His heart stopped beating, but his memory will be the engine that will keep us all fighting to continue his legacy ... Rest in Peace."

Campos competed in F1 during the 1987 and 1988 seasons, taking part in 21 Grands Prix for the Minardi team without picking up a single championship point in an unreliable car.

His team Campos Racing competes in F2 and F3, and has won a handful of races between the two categories.

Formula One
Death

