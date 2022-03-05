Haas F1 terminates contract with Russian racer Mazepin

Formula One team Haas cut ties with Russian driver Mazepin and sponsor

Uralkali, a group specialising in potash, has Mazepin's father, Dmitry Mazepin, as its non-executive director

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Mar 05 2022, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 16:11 ist

Formula One team Haas on Saturday announced they have dropped Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and terminated their contract with title sponsor Uralkali due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Haas F1 team has elected to terminate with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin," the American team said in a statement on their website.

"As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict."

Uralkali, a group specialising in potash, has Mazepin's father, Dmitry Mazepin, as its non-executive director.

Haas dropped the Uralkali branding from their cars during the last day of pre-season testing in Barcelona last Friday and team principal Guenther Steiner had said at the time they were "financially ok".

Mazepin, 23, had raced for just one season with Haas but failed to register a point in the championship.

The Haas decision follows championship promoters Formula One's announcement on Thursday that they had terminated a contract with the organisers of the Russian Grand Prix.

The Black Sea resort of Sochi has hosted the race since the first running in 2014 but Saint Petersburg was due to replace it as the venue in 2023.

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," Formula One said in a statement.

