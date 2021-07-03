Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton signs two-year contract extension with Mercedes

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 03 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 14:16 ist
Lewis Hamilton. Credit: AFP Photo

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a two-year contract extension keeping him at Mercedes in 2022 and 2023, the team said in a statement on Saturday.

"I'm excited we're going to continue our partnership for two more years. We've accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track," said the Briton, 36.

Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton
F1

