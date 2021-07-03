Lewis Hamilton signs two-year contract extension with Mercedes

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a two-year contract extension keeping him at Mercedes in 2022 and 2023, the team said in a statement on Saturday.
"I'm excited we're going to continue our partnership for two more years. We've accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track," said the Briton, 36.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Hamilton signs 2-year contract extension with Mercedes
A look at Aamir-Kiran professional association
Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space
In Pics | Uttarakhand's many CMs over its short history
What is a 'Heat Dome'? Everything you need to know!
Turkey's Istanbul Convention withdrawal sparks protests
Waterfalls in Karnataka every traveller should visit
Death toll from US, Canada heatwave expected to rise