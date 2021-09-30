Qatar to make its Formula One race debut in November

Bahrain hosted the championship opener in March

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 30 2021, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 15:45 ist
Formula One Press Conference. Credit: Reuters Photo

Qatar will hold a Formula One grand prix for the first time in November with a 10-year deal then starting from 2023, the Liberty Media-owned sport and local organisers announced on Thursday.

The race, scheduled for Nov. 21 at the floodlit Losail International Circuit, will form part of an unprecedented Middle Eastern quartet of grands prix on the 22-race 2021 calendar.

Bahrain hosted the championship opener in March while Saudi Arabia's first race is scheduled for Dec. 5 and Abu Dhabi ends the season on Dec. 12.

