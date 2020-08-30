Golf: First top-20 finish for Tvesa Malik outside India at Czech Ladies Open

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik cherished her best result outside India with a fine three-under 69 on the final day, finishing Tied-20th at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Malik, who shot 70-72 on the first two days finished with 69 for a total of 5-under 211.

The result is her best outside India, eclipsing T-27 at Magical Kenya Open in December last year. Her best has been T-6 at Hero Women's Indian Open, also in 2019.

Playing in the same group as Malik, the other Indian Diksha Dagar had contrasting fortunes as she slipped to a seven-over 79.

Emily Pedersen ended a five-year title drought in style with an eagle on the closing 18th for a day's round of one-under 71 and a total of 17-under for a four-shot win over Christine Wolf of Austria, who came as close as two shots at one point.

Pedersen after 16 holes was two-over for the round but finished with a birdie and an eagle to close the win comfortably.

Interestingly, the only wins for Pedersen and Wolf before this week had come at the Hero Women's Indian Open. Pedersen won in 2015 and Wolf in 2019.

Tvesa opened with a birdie on 10th, her starting hole of the day. She followed up with nine pars before she found her second birdie, on the second.

She added birdies on fifth and seventh and when she came to the ninth, her closing hole of the day, she was four-under for the round. She dropped her only bogey of the day and ended with a 69.

In contrast, Diksha had three birdies, five bogeys and three double bogeys and just seven pars. She was nine over and despite two birdies in her last three holes, she finished with 79.

Sanaa Nuutinen (70) of Finland was third at 12-under with Lucreiza Colombotto Rosso (70) was fourth at 11-under.