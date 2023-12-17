Haryana athletes emerge overall champions in Khelo India Para Games

"The Khelo India Para Games 2023 mark a historic chapter in the history of our sport, where participation eclipses mere victory."

The games witnessed an Asian record being bettered by Pranav Soorma of Haryana who improved his Asian Para Games gold medal-winning performance of 30.01m with an effort of 33.54 m in club throw event. He improved the Asian record of 31.09 m held by Dharambir.