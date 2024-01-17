Hero MotoSports rider Branch finishes fifth in ninth stage of Dakar Rally

Al Ula (Saudi Arabia): Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider Ross Branch finished fifth in the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally. Branch completed the 661km stage— including 436km timed special— from Hail to Al Ula in four hours, 43 minutes and 45 seconds on Tuesday.

He finished the Rally six minutes and 59 seconds behind stage winner Adrien Van Beveren of Monster Energy Honda Team.

Branch continued to hold the second spot in the overall rankings of this 12-stage Rally but the gap between him and top-placed Monster Energy Honda Team rider Ricky Brabec has increased to seven minutes and nine seconds.

Brabec completed the ninth stage in second place in four hours, 37 minutes and 18 seconds, taking a good lead over Branch.

This stage was dotted with a lot of sandy tracks, hill climbs, and difficult riding on rocky plateaus. The tracks were invisible in several parts, making navigation all the more difficult across the day.

Branch made a couple of mistakes in the hills and camel grass area that cost him some dear time.

The Botswanan, who flies airplanes when not racing, is confident that he will be able to make good headway in the next few days.