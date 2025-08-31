India hope for better showing against Japan

<p>Rajgir: India’s tough 4-3 win against China in their Asia Cup opener was considered an early wake-up call. Rusty start, missed penalty stroke and lapses in the defence had the team scrambling from start to finish in hot and humid conditions. </p>.<p>The challenge from the world No. 23rd team came on expected lines. But that the Harmanpreet Singh-led will be pushed to the brink wasn’t completely anticipated. And the hosts will be hoping to come out and deliver a much-improved game when they take on Japan in their second Pool A contest at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir on Sunday.</p>.<p>With all the four goals coming from penalty corner conversions, coach Craig Fulton will be keen for his men to show more zest in creating opportunities to slam in some field goals. Among the forwards who will shoulder this responsibility, 25-year-old Dilprit Singh, who stood out with his attacking skills against China, would be in search of a reward for his efforts. His counterparts and seasoned players Mandeep Singh and Abhishek, who remained in the shadows, will be expected to up the ante. </p>.Deepika out of Women’s Asia Cup with hamstring injury.<p>As for the defence, early lessons learnt in the first game should have given coach Fulton enough perspective to patch the gaps to avoid lapses. Afterall, the South African thrives on the defensive mantra to stay offensive. </p>.<p>“Scoring and also conceding was the problem in the Pro League also,” Fulton had said in the pre-tournament presser on Thursday. It wasn’t too different here on Friday. </p>.<p>This precisely will be the weakness the 18th-ranked opponents, Japan, will be seeking to pounce on. In the 7-0 victory over Kazakhstan, the Raiki Fujishima-led side was barely troubled and looked like a good warm-up to get ready for India. Forward Koji Yamasaki is the player India will be wary of. </p>.<p><strong>Malaysia beat Korea</strong></p>.<p>In the Pool B games on Saturday, Akhimullah Anuar’s hat-trick helped Malaysia get the better of defending champions Korea with a 4-1 scoreline while Bangladesh trounced Chinese Taipei 8-3. </p>.<p>Except for Geonhyo Jin’s opening goal in the first quarter, there was little to cheer for the five-time title winners Korea as Malaysia produced a dominating show in the rest of the three quarters. </p>.<p>Results: Pool B: Malaysia: 4 (Akhimullah Anuar 29th, 34th, 57th, Ashran Hamsani 33rd) bt Korea: 1 (Geonhyo Jin 2nd); Bangladesh: 8 (Md Abdullah 4th, 26th, 45th, S Sobuj 36th, Rakibul Hasan 42nd, 42nd, A Islam 45th, Rezaul Babu 56th) bt Chinese Taipei: 3 (Tsung-Yu Hsieh 10th, 18th, Tsung-Jen Shih 60th). </p>.<p>Cut-off box - Pak confirm entry for Jr WC\nFollowing Pakistan’s withdrawal from the ongoing Asia Cup in Rajgir Bihar doubts were cast over their colts’ participation for the junior men’s hockey World Cup scheduled to be held in Chennai in December. \nHowever Bhola Nath Singh Hockey India secretary general on Saturday confirmed Pakistan’s entry for the event further adding that the ties between HI and the Pakistan Hockey Federation have always remained cordial.\n</p>