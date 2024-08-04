Olympics 2024: 'Was ready to take game head on as it was do-or-die situation for me,' P R Sreejesh

India produced a unified effort on the field to thwart consistent challenges from the world No 2 Great Britain side and forced the game into the penalty shootout, from which they emerged winners at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.

Sreejesh said it was a "do-or-die" like situation for him and he was absolutely ready to take the game head on.

"When I stepped on this field today, there was two options for me. This can be my last match, or I got an opportunity for two more matches and I think, yeah, I got two more matches now," he said.

Sreejesh said Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist India will focus on their game in the semifinals.