<p>Indian women entered the final of the Asia Cup Hockey in Hangzhou despite being held 1-1 by Japan in their last Super 4s match.</p><p>A win against Japan would have straightaway put India in the final against hosts China.</p><p>China had already sealed their berth in the final after defeating India earlier in the Super 4 stage.</p><p>But after the stalemate against defending champions, India had to wait for the result of the match between Korea and China, who have already qualified for the final.</p><p>Korea needed to win by a margin of at least two goals to qualify for the final, but China's victory ensured that India, the third-place finisher in the 2022 edition, made it to the summit clash.</p><p>India made a strong start, with Beauty Dung Dung putting them ahead in the seventh minute with a field goal. But Japan hit back late, as Kobayakawa Shiho scored the equaliser just two minutes from the hooter.</p><p>It was the second draw between the two sides in this tournament, after their pool-stage clash had also ended 2-2.</p><p>The winner of the Asia Cup secures direct qualification to the 2026 Women's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.<br><br>(with PTI inputs)</p>