<p>The Indian women's hockey team failed to crack the Chinese puzzle as they suffered a 1-4 reversal at the hands of the hosts in a Super 4s match of the Asia Cup at Hangzhou.</p><p>Zou Meirong (4', 56'), Chen Yang (31') and Tan Jinzhuang (49') struck for the hosts while Mumtaz Khan (39') netted a consolation goal for India. </p><p>This was India's first loss in the tournament. </p><p>India were unbeaten in the pool stage with wins over Thailand and Singapore and a draw against Japan. They began their Super 4s campaign with a 4-2 victory against Korea.</p><p>The top two teams from the Super 4s will contest the final on September 14. The winner of the Asia Cup secures direct qualification to the 2026 Women's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.</p><p>India's biggest threat in the tournament has been world no.4 China, whom they are likely to meet again in the final.</p>