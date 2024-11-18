Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

'Hungry' Virat's record in Australia will give him confidence, says Gavaskar

Kohli has faced a challenging patch in all formats over the past few months. In his last 60 Test innings, he has managed just two centuries and 11 half-centuries.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 11:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 11:17 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketSunil Gavaskar

Follow us on :

Follow Us