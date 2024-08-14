I hated her at first, Sreejesh recalls his love story

New Delhi: First he hated her -- for being better than him at school. But as it happens in Bollywood movies, "hate" was followed by love. That's how the romance between P R Sreejesh and Aneeshya unfolded at the GVN Sports School in Kerala.

Eventually, the long jumper reciprocated, and accepted the future national hockey goalkeeper as her soulmate.

Sreejesh, who retired from the national team after the Paris Olympics, opened up about his love story during an interaction with PTI editors on Tuesday, speaking candidly about how he fell for Aneeshya. He was already studying at the sports school, located in Kannur, when Aneeshya got admitted in 2001.