ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Top 5 players who hit the fastest century

Here are five batters who have scored the fastest centuries in ICC Men's T20 World Cup history.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 09:40 IST
West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle etched his name in history books by smashing the fastest century in T20I cricket history, against England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016. His explosive innings included 10 sixes and 7 fours.

Credit: Special Arrangement

'Universal Boss' Chris Gayle had also smashed another fastest century against South Africa in 2007. It took just 50 deliveries for him to smash a ton in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 in Johannesburg.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Brendon McCullum's knock against Bangladesh in 2012 turned the game on its head, with his century helping the Kiwis securing a comfortable win in 2012.

Credit: Special Arrangement

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw took just 52 deliveries to score a ton against Bangladesh in 2022.

Credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA

Ahmed Shehzad's century in 58 balls was a remarkable display of power-hitting against Bangladesh in 2014. The innings included 10 fours and 5 sixes.

Credit: Instagram/@iahmadshahzad

Published 30 May 2024, 09:40 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupICC T20 World CupBrendon McCullumChris GayleAhmed Shehzad

