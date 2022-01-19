Bavuma, Dussen hit centuries; India need 297 to win

Ind vs SA, 1st ODI: Bavuma, Dussen hit centuries as S Africa set 297 target for India

K L Rahul will be leading the Indian team. 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2022, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 17:59 ist
South Africa's Temba Bavuma celebrates reaching his century. Credit: Reuters Photo

South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen hit centuries to take the home side to 296/4 after 50 overs in the first ODI against India.  

India need 297 runs in 50 overs to win the match. 

Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first against India in first ODI. 

The game marks India's first ODI appearance since Virat Kohli was succeeded by Rohit Sharma as full-time limited-overs captain. However, K L Rahul will be leading the Indian team. 

Playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

South Africa
Sports News
ODI
K L Rahul

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 