India get Qatar, Oman in draw

India were on Wednesday handed a comparatively easy draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup second round Asian qualifiers, being clubbed with Qatar, Oman, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Group E.

The 40 Asian countries were divided into eight groups of five teams each in the draw held at the Asian Football Confederation headquarters here. All the teams in each group will play home-and-away round-robin matches starting from September 5.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Finals, to be held in China.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup.

India avoided the big guns from Pot 1 like Iran, Japan, Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia, but drew Asian Cup champions Qatar. India were also not drawn alongside bigger teams from Pot 2 like Iraq and Uzbekistan.

India can beat the likes of Afghanistan and Bangladesh and will hope to play their best against Oman.

Interestingly, India were also drawn along with Oman in the second round qualifiers of the 2018 World Cup. The Arab nation beat India 2-1 (in Bengaluru) and 3-0 (in Muscat) in 2015.

But the latest clash between the two sides, just before the 2019 Asian Cup, had ended in a goalless draw. India head coach Igor Stimac termed the draw “a very tough challenge”.

“It will be an enormous challenge for your young team. We have been drawn into a very tough group,” Stimac said.

Without singling out any team, Stimac said: “We need to respect everyone, not only teams from Pot 1, and Pot 2, but even team. The Intercontinental Cup showed to all how strange a game of football is.

“I will teach the team to respect the opposition, but when we step on to the pitch, we will do everything to win. We are just at the beginning of our journey. I hope that it will be a long one,” he added.

Wednesday’s draw was conducted by FIFA Director of Competitions Christian Unger and Australian legend Tim Cahill.

Groupings: Group A: China, Syria, Philippines, Maldives, Guam.

Group B: Australia, Jordan, Chinese Taipei, Kuwait, Nepal.

Group C: Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Cambodia.

Group D: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Palestine, Yemen, Singapore

Group E: Bangladesh, Oman, India, Afghanistan, Qatar.

Group F: Japan, Krygyzstan, Tajikistan, Mynamar, Mongolia.

Group G: UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia.

Group H: Korea Republic, Lebanon, DPR Korea, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka.