Indian defence foils England charge

If there was a real workout the Indian defence needed before the bigger challenges come calling next week, it was the game against England. The Europeans literally threw everything they had at the hosts, asking some tough questions in an end-to-end cracker in the FIH Hockey World Cup. India handled all of that exceptionally to walk away with shared honours on Sunday.

Barely anything separated India and England at the start of the Group D affair at the packed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. India were fresh off dusting the dangerous Spain while England were oozing with confidence after hammering neighbours Wales in their respective opening matches. In terms of world ranking too, England at 5 were just a place higher. And the contest, which flowed from end to another until the final hooter, totally lived up to it with India seemingly the happier lot to take a 0-0 result.

It was England who came charging out of the blocks, looking to land the first blow and silence the 20,000-odd strong crowd. They played the high press, pinned India in their own half and slowly upped the tempo midway through the first quarter with some lightening quick forays. Between the 7th and 9th minutes, they created as many as five penalty corners. The India defence was under serious early pressure.

Hitherto the weakest link, the Indian defence showed how far they’ve come under Graham Reid. They soaked all of that pressure admirably in the mad three minute period, thwarting all of England’s attempts solidly. The defenders were on the mark, timing their runs superbly to not allow England’s drag-flicker Sam Ward any space to execute his hits. England even attempted a variation on the fifth attempt but India read that also early to frustrate the Europeans.

England refused to relent and came charging in the second quarter too, earning two penalty corners but their finishing lacked the cutting edge. India, looking mostly to attack on the counter until then, began to grow in confidence as England started to look a little weary. It was England’s defence that was under pressure now as India, conserving their energy, surged forward.

India, especially the impressive Hardik Singh who made some fine solo runs, opened up the England defence on a couple of occasions. But keeper Oliver Payne was there, producing an excellent save off Hardik towards the end of the second quarter.

India and England then went in pursuit of the all-important opening goal in the penultimate quarter as action shifted from end to another. None were willing to take a back step, the moves flowing as the crowd soaked in all the entertainment. The goal though never came.

England had the chance to nick it with less than 15 seconds left on the clock when they earned their seventh penalty corner. India, having done all the hard work to guard their citadel, were unsurprisingly unhappy. They however didn’t lose their focus and fronted up for the last test. Nicholas Bandurak gave it his all, smacking with great power but the ball rebounded off the post before the final hooter blared.