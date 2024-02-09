Iyer unlikely to be picked for last three Tests after complaining of groin and back stiffness

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to be picked in the India squad for the remainder of the Test series against England after complaining of stiffness in his back and groin.

Iyer has had recurring troubles with his back and had also undergone a surgery last year. The 29-year-old made 35, 13, 27, 29 in the opening two Tests and was guilty of not capitalising on starts.

"He has complained of stiffness and back issue," a BCCI source told PTI.

India are already reeling with injuries to key players K L Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Star batter Virat Kohli had missed the first two Tests due to personal reasons and is unlikely to be available for the games in Rajkot and Ranchi as well.