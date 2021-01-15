Labuschagne rescues Australia with fifth Test century

Labuschagne rescues Australia with fifth Test century

Labuschagne came to the crease in the second over with Australia in trouble at four for one

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 15 2021, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 12:08 ist
Marnus Labuschagne. Credit: AFP Photo

Marnus Labuschagne put Australia firmly in control of the fourth Test against India with his fifth century in his 18th Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

He started slowly but picked up the pace after tea and reached his century with a drive through cover and mid-on for an all-run four.

His century took 195 balls and included nine boundaries.

Marnus Labuschagne
Australia
Australia vs India

