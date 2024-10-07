Home
Nakamura defeats Anand as Ganges Grandmasters' woes continue

In the final seconds, Anand looked visibly shaken and Nakamura ultimately claimed victory, leveraging the time pressure.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 22:31 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 22:31 IST
Sports NewsChess

