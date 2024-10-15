Saurabh Nandal all set to defend Bulls' fort

<p>Bengaluru: Injuries to a few key players and inadequate preparatory time were two of the main reasons for Bengaluru Bulls’ lacklustre outing last year, according to then captain Saurabh Nandal.</p>.<p>And so, a 40-day camp to address issues related to injury management and ensuring additional prep time became Bulls’ top priority prior to Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League, which Nandal feels will help them go all the way to the title round. </p>.<p>“The first 20 days were mostly focussed on fitness. Mat practice began in the second half which gave us enough time to try out new combinations,” the now vice-captain of the team, told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Sreenidhi barges into main draw, Shrivalli starts favourite.<p>“From having only two raiders last time, we have increased that number to eight this time. It’s a massive boost, especially because it is led by captain Pardeep Narwal who is one of the best in the business. Ajinkya (Pawar) will be the one to look out for too,” said Nandal. </p>.<p>Speaking about his own department - the defenders - the 24-year-old right corner specialist said that the addition of Surinder Singh has strengthened the unit. Surinder, captain of U Mumba last season, with a total of 269 tackle points but went unsold in the PKL auction this year was roped in by the Bulls as the late entrant. </p>.<p>“Surinder has a lot of experience and he guards the right cover, while we have Parthik as the left cover. With these two at both ends, the defence department has become a more confident bunch,” offers Nandal. </p>.<p>But the onus of manning the fort primarily lies on Nandal as some of the defenders have barely shone in the few opportunities they were handed last year. This will be the biggest challenge for the boy from Rohtak going into the new season - to convert what is seen as the weakest link in the Bulls’ squad into a solid force. </p>.<p>With Telugu Titans as opponents in Bengaluru’s opener on October 18, Nandal is hopeful of a good showing. </p>.<p>“They are a really good team. Pawan (Sehrawat), Manjeet and Vijay (Malik) will be the main players to catch hold of. Both the teams are equally good on paper. </p>.<p>“It always makes for a positive environment in the team when you begin with a win. That’s what we hope to do as well. To begin on a high,” said the defender with a total 248 tackle points out of 92 matches. </p>.<p>A crowd favourite since making his debut with the Bulls in 2019, Nandal admitted that the team will miss playing in front of their fans on their home ground as the league is spread across Hyderabad, Noida and Pune. </p>.<p>However, rumour has it that the playoffs are likely to be played in Bengaluru. If it does end up being true and the Bulls manage to make it to that stage for the seventh time, Nandal is sure to experience some local support once again. </p>