Neeraj, men's 4x400m relay team win gold medals as India continues streak at Asian Games

Indian javelin throwers -- Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena produced a commanding performance to walk away with a gold and silver as Indian athletes continued their sensational run, claiming seven medals in the athletics competition at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

In a dramatic day, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, whose first effort was not recorded due to a malfunction in electronic distance measurement, defended his title with a season's best throw of 88.88m in his fourth attempt, while Kishore came up with his personal best of 87.54 -- also his fourth attempt -- to finish 1-2.

Kishore thus sealed his berth for the Paris Olympics. The qualification mark was 85.50. Neeraj had already qualified for the 2024 Games with a throw of 88.77 at the World Championships in Budapest in August this year.

Moments later, Indian quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh sealed the gold for India in the men’s 4x400m relay with a timing of 3:01.58.

Indian quartet of Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan also claimed a silver in women's 4x400m relay.