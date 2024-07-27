Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Olympics 2024: Defending epee champion Sun in shock exit

Sun, a twice world champion who won individual and team bronzes in Rio in 2016, took a few minutes to acknowledge her loss to Yoshimura who moved into the last 16 at Grand Palais.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 11:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Paris: There was a major shock on the first morning of the fencing at the Paris Olympics on Saturday when reigning women's epee champion Sun Yiwen of China was knocked out in her opening bout by Japan's Miho Yoshimura.

The two were locked up at 13 touches each after the regulation three periods of three minutes and 43rd-ranked Yoshimura secured victory in the first few seconds of sudden-death overtime.

Sun, a twice world champion who won individual and team bronzes in Rio in 2016, took a few minutes to acknowledge her loss to Yoshimura who moved into the last 16 at Grand Palais.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 July 2024, 11:17 IST
ChinaSports Newsolympics 2024Fencing

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT