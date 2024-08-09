Olympics 2024 | 'He is also like our son': Neeraj Chopra's mother on Pakistan's Nadeem winning gold

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals with a silver in men's javelin throw.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold as he managed 92.97m in his second attempt to set the bar too high for the rest of the field. Chopra made just one legitimate throw -- the silver-winning 89.45m in the second round.

Chopra became only the third Indian and the first in track and field to win back-to-back individual Olympic medals.

Neeraj's father said that he is happy that he won the silver medal, and that the nation's blessings are with him.

"The environment is joyful in the entire nation, we are very happy that we have won silver medal. This is the hard work of that boy and the nation's blessing is with him that he won medal for the second time," Chopra's father Satish Kumar said.