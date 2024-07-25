Olympics 2024: Indian athletes to watch out for at Paris Games

The reigning Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, will aim to defend his title and is a strong contender to bring home another gold for India at the Paris Games 2024.
Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is one of the top shuttlers worldwide. Her extensive experience and exceptional skill make her a strong contender for the gold medal.
After winning a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu stands as one of India’s top contenders in the women’s 49kg category for the Paris Olympics.
Lovlina Borgohain impressed everyone with her Olympic debut in Tokyo, securing a bronze medal. Currently in outstanding form, Lovlina's dedication and continuous training position her as a top contender for gold at the Paris Olympics.
With veterans like goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and Manpreet, the Indian men's hockey team faces a tough task from the beginning, contending with New Zealand, Ireland, Belgium, Argentina, and Australia in the group. However, given their experience and rich Olympic history, a podium finish is a realistic possibility.
Indian track and field athlete Avinash Sable, who specialises in 3000 metres steeplechase, will be one of India’s biggest prospects in the Paris Games 2024.
Sift Kaur Samra, who grabbed all attention by setting up a new World Record of 469.6 points at the Asian Games, has performed well at the Olympic trials and makes her one of India's best bets for gold in shooting.
Tennis sensations Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji have a strong opportunity to secure India’s second Olympic tennis medal as they compete in the men’s doubles event in Paris.
Antim Panghal is the only second wrestler to have been selected for Olympics 2024. The two-time World under-20 champion has the potential to bring home an Olympic gold with her talent.
Deepika Kumari, leading the Indian archery team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, has the potential to secure gold as India awaits its first Olympic medal in the sport.
Published 25 July 2024, 07:42 IST