Olympics 2024 | Paris is warm-up; Indian players need to cultivate stronger winning mentality: TT coach Constantini

Paris: Navigating the chaotic Delhi traffic can be an overwhelming task but for someone accustomed to braving it daily, finding a way to emerge unscathed becomes second nature.

That's how India's national table tennis coach Massimo Constantini, explained what exactly Indian paddlers need to do to excel further at the biggest stage.

They need to be on top of their game and test themselves in difficult situations o learn how to handle pressure and perform under the most demanding circumstances.

The Italian, who took over two months back for his third stint as India coach, is pleased with the way Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula fared at the Paris Games, where for the first time India had two singles players competing in the pre-quarterfinals.

He says the historic performance in Paris is a warm-up for him, suggesting that he will approach the next Olympic cycle with bigger targets.

"To be in the top consistently winning mentality also should be there all the time, not once in a while. Winning mentality is not 'I want to win'. It means I have to have that habit of winning," Constantini said.

Both Manika and Sreeja were at a position of advantage in their respective round of 16 matches on Wednesday but they let the edge slip. Constantini wants Indian players to consistently go deep in the draws, face pressure and get used to it.

"That pressure, and that mentality when there is a lot at stake, you should be ready. Because you already lived the same situation."

"If you don't drive a car and you go in the traffic, especially in Delhi, what kind of confidence do you have? It's the same. The more you live in the situation, the better confidence you have.

"It's not enough that I want to win. I want to win, but being consistently up there is important."

So does he see Indian players doing that in near future?