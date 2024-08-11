Olympics 2024| Paris prepares to hand over baton to Los Angeles

Paris will bring down the curtain on a Summer Games that brought dazzling sport to the heart of the French capital and restored the Olympics' mojo, handing over the baton to Los Angeles at the Stade de France national stadium.

The ceremony's star-studded line up signals how Los Angeles will hope to lean into one of its key selling points: its multiculturalism and the razzle dazzle of Hollywood.

LA28 has said musicians and native Californians Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg, the US rapper who has been contributing to NBC Primetime's coverage of the Games, will be performing in the closing ceremony.