Olympics 2024 | South Korea deploys sniffer dog to screen for bedbugs after Paris Games

Incheon: South Korea has deployed a bedbug sniffer dog at its main Incheon international airport in a bid to reduce the risk of the tiny insects entering the country when athletes, officials and fans return from the Paris Olympics.

Leading the campaign is a two-year-old beagle named Ceco, who pest control company Cesco said is the first and so far only canine trained in the country to detect the odour of pheromones, the chemicals released by bedbugs.

Ceco is capable of sweeping a standard hotel room in under two minutes, company official Kim Min-su said.