On National Duty: Team India start their practice in the US

As part of their rigorous preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Team India has commenced practice sessions in the United States. The training is aimed at adapting cricketers to different playing conditions and enhancing their readiness for the challenges ahead as they come after two months of intense competitive cricket under night lights in the IPL tournament.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 15:23 IST
Indian cricket team began its preparations for the T20 World Cup with a morning training session in US.

Credit: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

With players checking in, there was light jogging, routine shuttle runs, and a bit of foot volley to get into the groove.

Credit: Instagram/jaspritb1

Skipper Rohit Sharma's deputy Hardik Pandya seemed excited with the "bright sunshine".

Credit: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

Several cricketers took to their social media and gave a glimpse from the training session.

Credit: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial

Team India's vice captain Hardik Pandya gets clicked during their training session in US.

Credit: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

Team India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah poses for a photo during the training session in US.

Credit: Instagram/jaspritb1

Published 31 May 2024, 15:23 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketHardik PandyaJasprit BumrahMohammad Siraj

