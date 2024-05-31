On National Duty: Team India start their practice in the US

Indian cricket team began its preparations for the T20 World Cup with a morning training session in US.
With players checking in, there was light jogging, routine shuttle runs, and a bit of foot volley to get into the groove.
Skipper Rohit Sharma's deputy Hardik Pandya seemed excited with the "bright sunshine".
Several cricketers took to their social media and gave a glimpse from the training session.
Team India's vice captain Hardik Pandya gets clicked during their training session in US.
Team India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah poses for a photo during the training session in US.
