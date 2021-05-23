On the run in wrestler murder case, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar finally lands in police net

On the run for about three weeks, wrestler Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist, landed in the police net on early Sunday in connection with the killing of a young wrestler during a brawl in Chhatrasal stadium here.

The 38-year-old wrestler's associate Ajay (48) was also arrested along with him from west Delhi's Mundka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said. Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

Sagar Rana (23) had died on May 4 after Sushil and his associates entered into a brawl with the young wrestler and his friends at the stadium on the night of May 4. The brawl was captured on a mobile phone, which allegedly showed Sushil also hitting Rana.

Sushil had claimed that "some unknown people" had jumped into the premises and fought and they were not part of the wrestlers who were training in the stadium. However, the victims in their statements claimed that Kumar and associates beat them up.

Rana was earlier staying at a flat owned by Sushil Kumar and there was a dispute between both of them. On May 4, Sushil and other wrestlers assaulted Rana and his two friends. All of the three injured were rushed to a hospital where Rana succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, Sushil went into hiding and on May 18 had approached a local court seeking anticipatory bail, which was rejected with the judge saying he was "prima facie the main conspirator" and allegations against him were "serious" in nature.

Police had earlier issued a Look Out Notice to prevent him from leaving the country besides announcing a reward of Rs 1 lakh for those providing information about the internationally reputed wrestler and Rs 50,000 for those providing inputs on Ajay. Non-bailable warrants were also issued against him and six others.

Police have slapped sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

Also, Sections 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and various sections under the Arms Act have been invoked.

Investigators are also looking into whether Sushil has links with gangsters as there are reports that gangsters like Kala Jathedi and Neeraj Bawana had something to do with the incident.