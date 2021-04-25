Aditi Ashok finishes T-39 at LA Open

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing 2-over 73 in the final round to finish tied-39 at the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open here.

Aditi, who has made each and every cut this year, seemed well placed after a third round 69 but four bogeys against two birdies meant a slip down the leader board on a sunny and breezy day at the Wilshire Country Club.

The Indian bogeyed fourth and sixth and turned in 2-over, before she dropped another shot on 10th. A brace of birdies on 13th and 15th, both Par-5s, saw some improvement before a dropped shot on 17th saw her finish at 73.

Canadian Brooke Henderson, who started the day four shots behind leader Jessica Korda, staged a great rally, which included a chip in for birdie on the par-3 12th, to win the title.

She carded 4-under 67 and finished at 16-under 268 to break the event record of 14 under set by Minjee Lee in 2019. Henderson won by one shot over Korda (72), as Hannah Green (66) and Jin Young Ko (72) shared the third place.

It was the 10th LPGA Tour title for Henderson, who had six birdies against two bogeys in the final round.

The sixth-ranked Henderson won for the first time since the Meijer LPGA Classic in June 2019.

Korda birdied the last for a 72, missing a chance for her second victory of the year after leading after each of the first three rounds.

Major champions So Yeon Ryu (68) and Angela Stanford (70) tied for fifth at 12 under.