Aditi shoots 76 on tough day, drops to tied 17th

Aditi shot 72 on the second day of the first event for the Indian this year

PTI
PTI, Boca Raton (Florida),
  • Jan 30 2022, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 19:02 ist
Aditi Ashok. Credit: AFP Photo

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok dropped to tied 17th on a very difficult day for scoring, when it was both chilly and windy, at the Gainbridge LPGA.

The four-over card for Aditi began with a birdie but she had four bogeys in a row from fifth to ninth and another on 11th for a 76 after 54 holes.

Lydia Ko held her own for 72 in the tough conditions and carried a two-shot lead into the final round at 11-under overall.

Last week's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner Danielle Kang signed for a 2-over 74 on Saturday.

Celine Boutier's 69 was one of two bogey-free rounds in the third round and it put her into sole third at 8-under.

A win by Boutier would give her three LPGA Tour victories, the most by a French player on LPGA.

Charley Hull (71) and Yuka Saso (72) shared fourth at 7-under, while Lexi Thompson (73) moved to tied 10th. Nelly Korda shot 4-over 76 to drop to tied 23rd.

Aditi Ashok
GOLF
Sports News

