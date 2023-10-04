Asian Games Live Updates: Athletes Ram Baboo and Manju Rani clinch bronze in 35 km Racewalk

— 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Official (@19thAGofficial) October 4, 2023
01:1104 Oct 2023
Wrapup of Day 10: India's medal tally currently at 69
India's medal tally is currently at 69 as the country has 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze medals so far. Archer Aditi Gopichand Swami shattered the Asian Games record score twice in the Individual Women Compound Event under 15 arrows at the Asian Games 2022. The first archery medal is assured as Aditi and Jyothi move a step closer to gold as they proceed to the semis. Annu Rani and Parul Chaudhary bagged gold for the country.