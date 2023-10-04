Home
other sports

LIVE
Asian Games Live Updates: Athletes Ram Baboo and Manju Rani clinch bronze in 35 km Racewalk

India has bagged a total of 70 medals till now with 15 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze in its name. Track the latest updates on how Team India is doing at this year's Asian Games, only with DH!
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 02:43 IST

Highlights
02:4304 Oct 2023

India wins bronze in 35 km race walk

The team comprising of Ram Baboo and Manju Rani pipped Hong Kong to place third with a time of 5:51:14

Archery Mixed Team Compound Update: India one step away from gold

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;@Media_SAI</p></div>

Credit: @Media_SAI

The No. 1 Seed pair and Ojas and Jyothi are on fire as they defeated Kazakhstan (No. 4 Seed) with a spectacular scoreline of 159-155, securing their spot in the Finals!

With eyes on gold, a Silver Medal is assured!

India continues to be on number 4 as on Oct 3

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: x/@19thAGofficial</p></div>

Credit: x/@19thAGofficial

Medal tally as on Oct 3

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;@Media_SAI</p></div>

Credit: @Media_SAI

Check the Schedule for Day

Gold medal schedule for the day

01:1104 Oct 2023

Wrapup of Day 10: India's medal tally currently at 69

India's medal tally is currently at 69 as the country has 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze medals so far. Archer Aditi Gopichand Swami shattered the Asian Games record score twice in the Individual Women Compound Event under 15 arrows at the Asian Games 2022. The first archery medal is assured as Aditi and Jyothi move a step closer to gold as they proceed to the semis. Annu Rani and Parul Chaudhary bagged gold for the country.

(Published 04 October 2023, 02:43 IST)
Sports NewsJavelin throwAsian Games

