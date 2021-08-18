Champions Mercedes to pull out of Formula E at end of 2022 season

Mercedes, who won the Formula E world championship last weekend, announced on Wednesday that they were pulling out of the sport at the end of the 2022 season.

Dutchman Nyck de Vries won the world title on Sunday while his Mercedes team claimed the constructors trophy after a race staged around Berlin's old Tempelhof aerodrome.

"As part of the new strategic direction, the brand has deliberately chosen to shift resources for this accelerated ramp-up of electrification, including the development of three electric-only architectures to be launched in 2025," Mercedes said in a statement.

"Therefore, Mercedes will reallocate resource away from its Formula E world championship programme and towards applying the lessons learned in competition to product development in series."

Mercedes, which has taken part in the championship since the 2019/2020 season, is to devote more of its racing energies to Formula One where it is currently locked in a battle for the title with Red Bull.

"Moving forward, the company will concentrate its works motorsport activities on Formula 1, reinforcing the sport's status as the fastest laboratory for developing and proving sustainable and scalable future performance technologies," the statement added.