Coronavirus: Relieved US athletes welcome Olympic postponement

United States athletes welcomed the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, exhaling a collective sigh of relief tinged with disappointment as they began to set their sights on 2021.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has swept into all 50 states of America, leaving US athletes' years of carefully choreographed Olympic training plans in tatters.

Powerhouse swimmer Katie Ledecky, expected to be one of the stars of the Tokyo Games, had been left without a pool to train in as restrictions in California shut down the Stanford University facilities.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Track and field star Noah Lyles -- the reigning 200m world champion -- had been denied regular access to a running track. Instead Lyles, who suffers from allergies and asthma, had been forced to train in a Florida park.

Lyles and Ledecky's problems had become all too common for US athletes, who found themselves torn between the need to comply with local regulations restricting non-essential movement while simultaneously sticking to training regimens designed to help them prepare for Tokyo.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Lyles had no reservations about the decision to postpone the Games -- and vowed to be ready for Tokyo in 2021.

"Straight up I'm tired of hearing I'm sorry like my puppy just died," Lyles wrote on Twitter. "We will overcome this like everything else and then go win the Gold in 2021!"

US sprint star Allyson Felix, whose six Olympic golds are the most for any female track and field athlete, said the delay won't halt her bid for a last share of Games glory.

"I am not sure what the future holds, but my goals have not changed," she wrote in an article posted on Time.com.

"I still hope to experience the feeling of standing on that podium in 2021 and I hope my journey to try to get back there will inspire you to keep moving forward."

In a later interview with NBC, Lyles said the safety of athletes was paramount.

"The last thing we want is for anybody to get sick," Lyles told NBC. "I can train for another year, but if the whole world goes through a crisis and everybody gets sick, we won't have an Olympics at all."

Lyles had already achieved a qualifying standard to compete in Tokyo. But the 22-year-old believes many athletes would have missed out through not being able to train properly had the games gone ahead.

"It would have been very hard for a lot of us to even get a qualifying time," he said.

Ledecky described an increasingly fraught hunt for facilities after her regular training pool at Stanford was closed.

She went seven days without putting a toe in the water, and finally swam over the weekend in a private pool in someone's backyard.

"At certain points there were times we didn't know if cancellation was still on the table or if there could be a postponement until the end of this year or some other time," she told The Washington Post. "It's good to have clarity now.

Ledecky's US swimming teammate Nathan Adrian spoke of mixed emotions after learning of the postponement.

"Disappointment, obviously, because we'd be training for four years...but then the other side of the coin is relief," said Adrian, 31, who had been targeting a fourth Olympic Games appearance.

Adrian, who underwent surgery for testicular cancer last year, is from Washington state, the initial epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in the US.

"My parents are still up there along with my brother and sister. And my parents are in the risk category. I feel guilty if I'm trying to go out and train, sneaking around trying to find a gray area that allows me to get into a pool or lift some weights," he told NBC.

Other athletes took a defiant stance, immediately turning their attention to a Tokyo Olympics sometime in 2021.

"We train hard. We put our blood, sweat and tears into this," said Emma Coburn, the 2017 women's steeplechase world champion. "Our dreams are not cancelled, they are just postponed."

Rai Benjamin, the 400m hurdles silver medalist at last year's World Championships, acknowledged disappointment in a social media post.

"This was THE year. The work, the sacrifice, the determination, but I understand," Benjamin wrote. "Everyone stay safe and Tokyo we'll see you soon."