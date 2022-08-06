CWG: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 06 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 22:08 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya has won gold after beating Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in men's 57kg final in the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham. This is India's 10th gold medal.  

More to follow...

Sports News
Commonwealth Games
Wrestling

