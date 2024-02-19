Cycling-Ultra record seeker says 644 laps of a velodrome will be fun

London: Compared to some of the two-wheeled feats of endurance he has attempted in the past, cyclist James MacDonald thinks his crack at the 100-mile indoor record next week will be a bit of fun.

The 53-year-old ultra-cyclist from the Scottish Borders will ride approximately 644 laps -- or 100 miles (160.93 km)-- around the London Velodrome on Wednesday hoping to notch up another record.

To do that, MacDonald must cover the distance quicker than American Michael Secrest who clocked three hours 46 minutes 16 seconds in 2011.

Pedalling round and round a 250-metre wooden track for nearly four hours at a lung-busting pace might sound like torture but MacDonald is made of stern stuff.

He holds the ultra-cycling world record for the fastest ride from Britain's extremities, Land's End to John O'Groats -- and back again -- covering 2,711km in five days and 18 hours.

He has twice attempted the 24-hour record on a track, foregoing toilet breaks and eating on the go.

So 644 head-down laps staring at the black line on the wooden boards at an average of 43kph should be a breeze, right?

"It's a really different beast," MacDonald, an IT professional, told Reuters. "This is a bit of fun compared to (the 24-hour attempt). It's much more of a pure, athletic event rather than the focus on fuelling, pacing and discomfort."