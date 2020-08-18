David Allan denies 'won't return to India' remark

Several high-profile jockeys on the racing circuit were certain that the news of David Allan not returning to India to ride couldn’t be farther from the truth.

A few others were convinced the most successful foreign jockey on Indian shores would put an end to his over-a-decade-old love affair with the sub-continent in the wake of the pandemic.

“I was misquoted a couple of weeks ago,” clarifies Allan to DH over phone from Britain. “I am going to miss this year’s winter season, and that is a shame, but I cannot say I am never returning to India. I love the place too much to ignore it for long. Even this (break), I am forced to take, keeping safety in mind.”

Purveyors of horse racing in India have all but missed out on the summer season, with centers like the Bangalore Turf Club bearing the brunt of the damage. The hope now, should lockdown rules remain as relaxed, is that racing will resume at least for its winter season from November.

Historically, India has been a popular winter destination for foreign jockeys, especially those from Britain, because of underfoot conditions (grass as opposed to sand). That would explain why Allan was disappointed to miss out on his 12th consecutive winter season here in India.

“Sure, it’s sad, but everyone is going through hell,” says Allan. “But I have kept myself busy racing in Britain. I’m not sure where I’ll be racing once this season here ends, but right now I am terribly busy.”

A lot has happened on the racing circuit since Allan hastily flew back to Britain as India went into a complete lockdown, the first of many. Chief among them, the government approved Turf Authority of India’s plea to legalise online betting.

“I am so glad that they managed to get clearance from the government for online betting,” he gushes. “You have no idea how big a deal this is for horse racing in the country. I feel like it can blunt some of the toxicity people have against racing. It’s a sport, we are athletes.”

He continues: “I have always found it amusing that Indians view racing as either a taboo or a money-making scheme. Where I come from, it’s a social occasion. My family is there and we all just have a good time. It’s like that in India only on Derby days.”

When asked why it had taken racing authorities so long to get (online betting) clearance, Allan brusquely interjected with: “I am not sure anyone approached them before!”

“Racing in India had been progressing nicely until the increased GST came into effect,” says the three-time Derby winner. “It is a major nuisance, but the community had to find some way to alleviate its effects and that’s where I think online betting will play its role. Also, this clearance means the government is open to dialogue. That’s wonderful news for the racing community.”