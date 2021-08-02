Equestrian Mirza qualifies for jumping final

Equestrian Mirza qualifies for jumping final

Mirza is the first Indian equestrian at the Olympics in over two decades

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Aug 02 2021, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 17:00 ist
Fouaad Mirza of India on his horse Seigneur. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza on Monday advanced to jumping finals of individual eventing at the Olympics, managing to stay inside top-25 with his horse Seigneur Medicott here on Monday.

The 29-year-old Mirza, who had a spectacular dressage round by taking the ninth place on Saturday, knocked two fences in the jumping round to incur eight penalty points en route to finish 25th with an overall 47.2 penalty points.

The finals will again be a jumping round where the top 25 will compete later in the day.

Mirza is the first Indian equestrian at the Olympics in over two decades.

Imtiaz Anees (Sydney 2000) and Late Wing Commander I J Lamba (Atlanta 1996) were the two other Olympians from the country in equestrian.

Earlier on Sunday, Mirza picked up 11.20 penalty points in the challenging Sea Forest Cross Country Course to be placed 22nd.

Mirza and Seigneur finished the cross country run in just over eight minutes after starting a bit late owing to a technical issue.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo 2020
Olympics
Olympics 2020

What's Brewing

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

 