FIDE Candidates Chess tournament: Gukesh grinds Abasov in a fine win to move into joint lead with Nepomniachtchi

17-year-old D Gukesh displayed steely determination to defeat Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan after 87 move-long grind in the fifth round of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament which resumed after a rest day.

This was the longest game of the tournament so far and lasted more than 6 hours. With his super display, Gukesh now has joined Ian Nepomniachtchi as the joint leader after the latter was held to a draw by R Praggnanandhaa.

In fact Pragg’s preparation appeared lethal and Nepomniachtchi had a miraculous escape and a fortunate half point, much to Pragg’s disappointment.

Gukesh and Nepomniachtchi have tallied 3.5 points each and trailing half a point behind is Fabiano Caruana of USA. Pragg and Nakamura have logged 2.5 points apiece, Vidit has totaled 2 points while Abasov and Alireza have scored 1.5 points each. The rest day worked well for Vidit Santosh Gujrathi as he once again played a fine game to hold Caruana to a draw after losing two consecutive games in the previous rounds. Hikaru Nakamura notched up his first win of the tournament, accounting for Alireza Firouzja.

All the three Indians in fray in this elite 8-player Double Round Robin event were an impressive lot in this round with Pragg and Vidit also having promising positions where victory did appear possible. In the women’s section both Koneru Humpy and Vaishali drew their games. In fact all the four games in the Women’s section ended in deadlock. Tan Zhongyi continues to be the sole leader with 3.5 points while Aleksandra Goryanchkina trails half a point behind.

The Petroff defence enjoying the reputation of a drawing defence was the one Abasov opted for, against Gukesh and throughout the game it was apparent that he was not averse to agreeing for a draw. Gukesh did repeat some moves to gain time as he won a pawn and the game transformed into a queen and pawn ending. Abasov defended well and probably missed an equalising move in the dying stages of the game. Gukesh kept on piling pressure as the position needed careful handling where the slightest slip would mean draw by perpetual checks. Gukesh showed plenty of patience and brought about a position where the queens would be forcefully exchanged and his extra pawn could be nursed to victory.

Interestingly Nepomniachtchi also adopted the Petroff and Pragg sacrificed a knight on the 21st turn to break open his opponent’s castle. Pragg missed a promising queen move on the 26th turn and the exchange of queens on the next move allowed Nepomniachtchi to breath easier. The draw was agreed after 44 moves.

The Vidit verus Caruana encounter was a draw after 49 moves of a Sicilian Rossolimo.2).

Vaishali landed in an inferior position from the White side of a Guico Piano against Anna Muzychuk but somehow managed to wriggle out and settle for a draw after 48 moves after reaching a rook and pawn ending. Incidentally Muzychuk has been unable to convert her advantage into victory at least thrice in this event.

Humpy and Goryachkina battled out for 44 moves in a Queen’s Gambit Declined game before calling it a day.

Results Of Round 5

R Praggnanandhaa (2.5) drew Ian Nepomniachtchi (3.5); D Gukesh (3.5) bt Nijat Abasov (1.5); Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (2) drew Fabiano Caruana (3); Alireza Firouza (1.5) lost to Hikaru Nakamura (2.5).

Women’s Tournament

R Vaishali (2.5) drew Anna Muzychuk (2); Koneru Humpy (2) drew Aleksandra Goryachkina (3); Tan Zhongyi ( 3.5) drew Nurgyul Salimova (2.5); Lei Tingjie (2) drew Katryena Lagno (2.5).